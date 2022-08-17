Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 382,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research note on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $342,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $342,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,700 shares of company stock worth $1,174,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Recovery Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.4% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,176,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,695,000 after buying an additional 217,712 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,421,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 73.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,867,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after buying an additional 791,518 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,732,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,226,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after buying an additional 673,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

ERII opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

