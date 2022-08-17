AmpliTech Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Small Cap Consu Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Small Cap Consu decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AmpliTech Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for AmpliTech Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for AmpliTech Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

AMPG stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 8.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the first quarter worth $461,000. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

