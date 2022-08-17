Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Verastem in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Verastem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Verastem’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 100.92% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%.

Verastem Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. Verastem has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $257.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verastem by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 133,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.