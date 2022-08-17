Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 1,671.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth $123,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

FSTA opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $49.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97.

