Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,720,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,641,000 after buying an additional 359,244 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,230.3% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 579,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,893,000 after acquiring an additional 573,920 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 50,352 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 367,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.17.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.