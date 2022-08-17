Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 515 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,525 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

