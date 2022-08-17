Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Sony Group by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Sony Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

SONY stock opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.88. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

