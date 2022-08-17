Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.21.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.30.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

