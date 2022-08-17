Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in JD.com by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in JD.com by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in JD.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

