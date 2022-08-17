Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB stock opened at $476.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $414.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.82. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $355.37 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

