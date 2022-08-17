iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 2,322.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISCG opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $54.84.

