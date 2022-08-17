Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 3,447 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77.

