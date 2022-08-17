Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,327,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,231,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 209,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,038,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,197,000 after buying an additional 73,370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 72,083 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.01. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.12 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Read More

