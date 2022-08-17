Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 3.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

