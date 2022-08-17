Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $105.61 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $88.73 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.43.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.