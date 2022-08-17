Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.79 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 197.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2,181.3% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $190.87 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.01.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

