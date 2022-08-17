Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) by 180.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,179 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 95,152 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTA stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

