Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after buying an additional 85,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FNCL opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32.

