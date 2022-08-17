Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 10,104 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260,594 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,004 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,074,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,385,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47.

