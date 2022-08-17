Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.15 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.46.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $96.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

