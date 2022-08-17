Cormark Weighs in on Americas Silver Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.48.

Americas Silver Price Performance

Americas Silver Company Profile

Shares of USA opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.06. The company has a market cap of C$125.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71.

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.