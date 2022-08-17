FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Park Lawn Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Lawn in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.71.

Park Lawn Trading Up 2.0 %

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$29.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$28.60 and a twelve month high of C$42.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy acquired 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares in the company, valued at C$335,643.75.

About Park Lawn

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.