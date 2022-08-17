National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.10.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$45.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.64. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$47.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

