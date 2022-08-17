Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ocuphire Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.23). The consensus estimate for Ocuphire Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Up 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, CEO Mina Sooch acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,522 shares in the company, valued at $853,920.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ocuphire Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 125.8% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 182,468 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 311,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 186,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

