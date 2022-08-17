Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Karora Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Karora Resources Price Performance

About Karora Resources

Shares of KRR stock opened at C$3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$7.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$553.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83.

(Get Rating)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.