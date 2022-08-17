Clarus Securities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HLS Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$12.99 on Wednesday. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$11.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.52. The firm has a market cap of C$421.76 million and a PE ratio of -27.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.47%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

