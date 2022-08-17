Analysts Offer Predictions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAND. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,453,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 539.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 746,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 629,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

