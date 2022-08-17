FY2022 Earnings Forecast for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issued By Capital One Financial

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $16.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.53. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.80 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.44 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

PDCE stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

In other news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,571.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $747,580.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,571.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $720,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,201 shares in the company, valued at $28,246,316.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

