Laredo Petroleum, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $23.95 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $23.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $24.44. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $29.39 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 3.53. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

