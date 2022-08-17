FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Boosted by Cormark

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

AFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.92.

AFN opened at C$39.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.80. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35. The firm has a market cap of C$755.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

