Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Sunday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AYA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TSE AYA opened at C$8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$924.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.98 and a 1-year high of C$11.75.

In related news, Director Robert Taub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,270,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,636,130.24.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

