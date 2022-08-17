Brokers Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.01.

TSE KNT opened at C$8.30 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 36.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.34.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$66.39 million for the quarter.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

