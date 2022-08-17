Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.28). The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

RANI opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.46 million and a P/E ratio of -11.60. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 79,256 shares during the period. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $742,000. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

