FY2022 EPS Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Lifted by Desjardins

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.
98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance
98532 has a 52-week low of C$12.04 and a 52-week high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
