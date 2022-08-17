Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 2,309 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,070,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,145,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ABB by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,743,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $39.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

