Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Graco by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

