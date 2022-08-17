V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,406 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in V.F. by 113.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on V.F. to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

