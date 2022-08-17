Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $2.86 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,821 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Wintrust Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,336,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WTFC opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average is $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

