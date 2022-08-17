BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,894 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYI opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

