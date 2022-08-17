Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOX opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average is $107.50. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.