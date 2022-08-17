Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 613,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,574,000 after acquiring an additional 348,081 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,422.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.82.

NYSE FIS opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $135.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

