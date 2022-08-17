Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Atlassian stock opened at $289.36 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.35.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

