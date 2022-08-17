Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 2,677 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of LCI Industries worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in LCI Industries by 16.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in LCI Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 244,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LCI Industries

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

NYSE LCII opened at $137.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average of $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $163.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCII. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

