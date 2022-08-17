British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,289,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 327,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 109,887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 24,429 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

