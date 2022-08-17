Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Abcam worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Abcam by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,914,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,373,000 after purchasing an additional 558,299 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Abcam by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Abcam by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Abcam plc has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85.

Abcam Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

