Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,962 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Raymond James by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.