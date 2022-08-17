Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 268,847 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,847 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

