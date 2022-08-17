Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,621,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $249.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.88. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

