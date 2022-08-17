Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.49. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,462 shares of company stock worth $476,951. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

