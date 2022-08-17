TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 274.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra boosted their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.86.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $677.36 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $574.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

